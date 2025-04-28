IPL 2025: Jos Buttler Hails Shubman Gill's Ability To Stay Calm Under High Pressure, Calls GT Skipper A 'Great Communicator'

Updated April 28th 2025, 20:16 IST
IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) are locking horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Monday, April 28th.
Gujarat Titans hold second place on the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of +1.104. The Titans have showcased a stunning performance in the ongoing season. Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, GT won six matches and conceded two defeats in their eight IPL 2025 matches.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals stand in the ninth place on the table with four points and have a net run rate of -0.625. RR have managed to clinch just two games in the ongoing season, and suffered seven defeats.
While speaking to JioHotstar, star GT batter Jos Buttler showered praise on Shubman Gill for being calm during high-pressure conditions in the ongoing season.
The Englishman also hailed Gill and called him a great communicator who can connect to every player in the squad. He added that IPL is a great place for youngsters to learn from top players.
"It's amazing exposure for young players to perform under high pressure and expectations. As overseas players, we can’t fully grasp the pressure they face, but they handle it brilliantly. Shubman looks a classy player and a calm leader — a great communicator who connects with everyone. IPL has been an incredible academy for young talent, offering them the chance to learn from top players and coaches, while still encouraging them to stay true to themselves," Buttler said on JioHotstar.
Shubman Gill has played 9 matches in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, scoring 330 runs at a strike rate of 153.49 and has an average of 47.14. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler had also showcased a stunning performance in the IPL 2025. He has scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 165.58 and has an average of 71.20.
