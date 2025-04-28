Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl Against Gujarat Titans, Karim Janat Set To Make IPL 2025 Debut For GT

IPL 2025: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Monday, April 28th. GT captain Shubman Gill confirmed that Afghan bowling all-rounder Karim Janat is set to make his IPL 2025 debut for the Titans.