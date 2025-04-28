Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl Against Gujarat Titans, Karim Janat Set To Make IPL 2025 Debut For GT

Updated April 28th 2025, 19:16 IST
IPL 2025: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Monday, April 28th. GT captain Shubman Gill confirmed that Afghan bowling all-rounder Karim Janat is set to make his IPL 2025 debut for the Titans.
Gujarat Titans - Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (Wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Rajasthan Royals - Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak.
Published April 28th 2025, 19:16 IST