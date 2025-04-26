Ravi Shastri Unravels CSK's Shining Armour in IPL 2025, Backs Him To Fulfil Promises: 'He Is Someone Who Can Go A Long Way'

The Indian Premier League has been a breeding ground for Indian cricketers. Over the years, several players from the IPL have gone on to represent Team India with utmost success.

Ayush Mhatre Has Been A Breathe Of Fresh Air For CSK

The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are visible proofs of how the Indian team has benefitted since the inception of the IPL back in 2008. This season, too, a number of youngsters have been in sublime form, and Ayush Mhatre is one of them. The teenager replaced the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad and, since then, has been a rare shining light in what otherwise has been a disappointing season for Chennai Super Kings.

In the last two matches, he came up with scores of 30 and 32 and has shown encouraging signs for the five-time champions. Ravi Shastri took the opportunity to heap praises on the 17-year-old. As quoted by the ICC review, the former Indian head coach said, “The shots, the three shots this Ayush Mhatre played against the Mumbai Indians the other night in Mumbai…"

“The way he took off, unbelievable shots for a 17-year-old, against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up to come out and express himself in that fashion caught everyone's eye."

He further emphasised that Mhatre could be the one to look out for future. “I think Ayush Mhatre has got a future. When I look at him, some of the shots he played, I think this guy, if he's handled properly and is with the right kind of people, he is someone who can go a long way."

CSK Have Been Far from IMpressive In IPL 2025