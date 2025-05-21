Mumbai Rains Leave MI-DC IPL 2025 Game in Jeopardy; What Happens to Playoff Scenario if Weather Forces Washout?

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2025 game on Wednesday at the Wankhede stadium. But, what is concerning is that there is a high possibility of rain playing spoilsport. With both teams still in the playoff race, this game holds a lot of significance for both sides. In fact, for Delhi, they need to win both their remaining games to stand a chance of making it to the playoff.

Weather Predictions In Mumbai

In fact, it is so bad in Mumbai, that a yellow alert has been issued in in the city for the next four days. As per AccuWeather, there's an 80 per cent chance of precipitation in Mumbai on Wednesday, with 90 minutes of rain expected in total. The probability of rain reduces to 25 per cent during the night, but the weather conditions are too dynamic to make a concrete prediction. Fans would keep their fingers crossed hoping that there is a game and a result.

Will MI or DC be Knocked Out in Case of a Washout?

For MI, it is a little more straightforward. In case they win, they seal their spot in the playoff and eliminate Delhi. But if the MI v DC game is washed out and the points split, then it complicates things. Currently, MI are on 14 points whereas DC are on 13 points after 12 games. Mumbai are in the fourth spot currently, while Delhi is fifth in the leader's board.