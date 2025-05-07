IPL 2025: KKR Opt To Bat First vs CSK In Must-Win Clash, Manish Pandey Named In Playing Squad As Venkatesh Iyer Gets Dropped

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and skipper Ajinkya Rahane has elected to bat first against the Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens. Since it is a match that the hosts must win, KKR will be determined to win to maintain their hopes of making the playoffs. However, CSK is playing for pride and has nothing to lose at this point.

KKR Opt To Bat Against CSK At Eden Gardens

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane chose to bat first, mentioning that the tracks were good, and that they had done well by batting first at Eden Gardens. They intend to put up good numbers on the scoreboard and successfully defend it.

"Looks a good wicket. Last two games, we batted first and did really well. We want to put runs on the board and defend it. What's important is taking one game at a time. Not thinking much about the future. Lots of learnings from the previous match, guys are looking forward to this game. You are bound to lose close games, but you need to be confident. If there's a chance, we will try to give our best," Ajinkya Rahane said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

At the toss, MS Dhoni reflected upon his past as a young cricketer playing zonal competition at Eden Gardens. The CSK skipper also highlighted the need to find the right balance and get the answers on what went wrong in the 2025 season.

KKR Drop Venkatesh Iyer, CSK Also Name Changes

Certain changes were also announced on both sides as Ajinkya Rahane has revealed that Manish Pandey has found a spot in the Playing XI. He would replace vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer, who missed out on action due to stitches in his hand.