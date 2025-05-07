'No Honour in Killing Innocent People': Not Shahid Afridi; Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Gets Trolled For Stupid Remark

Operation Sindoor: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India retaliated in the wee hours of Wednesday with Indian Armed Forces (IAF) successful ‘Operation Sindoor’. The operation was executed with utmost precision and resolve. India struck deep into Pakistani and Pakistan -Occupied Kashmir (PoK) territory under Operation Sindoor, neutralising over 100 terrorists and razing nine terror camps. While Pakistan tries to recover from the attack, a former cricketer from the country has made a bizarre remark.

Taking to her social media handle, Javeria reckoned India should not have executed the strikes in the middle of the night when everyone sleeps. Claiming that it is ‘not bravery’, Javeria admitted it is distressing to see Indian accounts with large followings find it joyful. Adding further, she wrote that there is no honour in killing innocent people.

‘No honour in killing innocent people’

"It is not bravery to attack civilians in the dark of night, take innocent lives, including little children. It is distressing to see Indian accounts with large followings find it joyful. There is no pride in shedding blood. There is no honour in killing innocent people," her post read.

Not Just Javeria

Javeria is not the only Pakistani cricketer facing the heat on social media, former Men in Green star Shahid Afridi also faced trolls on social media after ‘Operation Sindoor’.