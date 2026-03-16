Updated 16 March 2026 at 21:14 IST
KKR Opts Against Signing Replacements After Injuries to Harshit Rana, Matheesha Pathirana: Report
KKR will play IPL 2026 without injured Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana, opting against replacements and relying on existing pace depth, with hopes Pathirana returns mid-season.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
The Kolkata Knight Riders have run into a significant issue before the IPL 2026 season's commencement. Two of their star fast bowlers — Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana — are possibly out of action for the season because of their respective injuries.
Harshit Rana has reportedly been ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season after suffering a knee injury during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana was injured during the T20 World Cup and had to be replaced.
The injuries are a major blow to the KKR's bowling arsenal before they kick off their push for a fourth IPL title victory. While speculation has been rampant over the IPL franchise picking out their replacements, it seems that KKR are not seeking any replacements.
KKR to Carry On Without Replacements for Injured Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana
According to Cricbuzz, the Kolkata Knight Riders are not seeking replacements for Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana.
Advertisement
One of the key reasons behind the franchise not replacing the Indian pacer was that they reportedly believe in having sufficient bowling options with stars like Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Deep.
Harshit Rana is coming off surgery and was recently spotted walking with a crutch at the BCCI's annual NAMAN Awards in New Delhi. He looks well on track during his rehabilitation.
Advertisement
The Indian pacer underwent surgery in February and requires at least three months to recover.
Why No Replacement For Matheesha Pathirana?
In terms of Matheesha Pathirana, KKR is hopeful of having the Sri Lankan slinger fully healthy at some point during the IPL 2026 season, if not the entire campaign.
Matheesha Pathirana was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 18 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.
Also Read: Chinnaswamy Stadium All Set To Host IPL 2026 Games, KSCA Receives Final Clearance Days Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Opening Fixture
Additionally, the Sri Lankan pacer's manager planted some seeds of his return by posting a picture of him in KKR's jersey, enhancing the prospects of the cricketer's participation in the upcoming season.
The Kolkata Knight Riders will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on March 29, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 21:14 IST