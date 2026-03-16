KKR Opts Against Signing Replacements After Injuries to Harshit Rana, Matheesha Pathirana: Report

The Kolkata Knight Riders have run into a significant issue before the IPL 2026 season's commencement. Two of their star fast bowlers — Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana — are possibly out of action for the season because of their respective injuries.

Harshit Rana has reportedly been ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season after suffering a knee injury during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana was injured during the T20 World Cup and had to be replaced.

The injuries are a major blow to the KKR's bowling arsenal before they kick off their push for a fourth IPL title victory. While speculation has been rampant over the IPL franchise picking out their replacements, it seems that KKR are not seeking any replacements.

KKR to Carry On Without Replacements for Injured Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana

According to Cricbuzz, the Kolkata Knight Riders are not seeking replacements for Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana.

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One of the key reasons behind the franchise not replacing the Indian pacer was that they reportedly believe in having sufficient bowling options with stars like Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Deep.

Harshit Rana is coming off surgery and was recently spotted walking with a crutch at the BCCI's annual NAMAN Awards in New Delhi. He looks well on track during his rehabilitation.

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The Indian pacer underwent surgery in February and requires at least three months to recover.

Why No Replacement For Matheesha Pathirana?

In terms of Matheesha Pathirana, KKR is hopeful of having the Sri Lankan slinger fully healthy at some point during the IPL 2026 season, if not the entire campaign.

Matheesha Pathirana was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 18 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

Additionally, the Sri Lankan pacer's manager planted some seeds of his return by posting a picture of him in KKR's jersey, enhancing the prospects of the cricketer's participation in the upcoming season.