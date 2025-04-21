IPL 2025: KKR Trio Brutally Slammed For Poor Display: 'Russell, Rinku and Ramandeep Haven't Played A Single Good Innings'

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the table-toppers Gujarat Titans in a must-win IPL 2025 clash at the Eden Gardens on Monday. The IPL 2024 champions have had an erratic campaign so far, winning three matches out of the seven games they played this time.

KKR Succumbed To A Shambolic Defeat Against PBKS

The Kolkata-based franchise witnessed an epic batting failure in the last game against the Punjab Kings . Chasing a paltry 111 runs, KKR were bowled out for a mere 95 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal decimated Ajinkya Rahane's side with a four-wicket haul, and except for Ankrish Raghuvanshi, no other batter stood tall against the PBKS bowlers.

The batting lineup has relied heavily on Raghuvanshi and Rahane this campaign as the other batters have failed to chip in with consistent runs in most of the games. The likes of Quinton de Kock haven't been of any help in the last five matches, registering just five runs which speaks volumes about his batting display.

Aakash Chopra Points Out KKR's Loopholes

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes KKR's batting has become a major concern as most of the players are not doing enough for their side. On his YouTube channel, he said, “KKR got all out for 95 in the last match. You got all out for 115-odd even in Mumbai. The batting has depth, but it has become a concern because very few people are pulling their weight in the side. Rahane and Raghuvanshi are playing well.”

He also pointed out that Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh and Rinku Singh have yet to go big in IPL 2025. Russell had a good chance in the last game, but he failed to capitalise as Marco Jansen got the better of him.

Aakash further added, “Apart from them, everyone is mercurial. Venkatesh Iyer has played one good inning. Quinton de Kock has played one good inning. Sunil Narine has played an odd good innings. Russell, Rinku and Ramandeep haven't played a single good innings thus far. That is your problem.”