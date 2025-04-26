IPL 2025, KKR vs PBKS: Players Wear Black Armbands, Eden Bell Remains Silent To Honour Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

IPL 2025: Tributes continue to pour in for the victims of the Pahalgam Terrorist attack during the Indian Premier League. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash at the iconic Eden Gardens paid tribute to the fallen souls and the families who have been affected. Players from both sides wore black armbands, and the Cricket Association of Bengal also honoured the victims with a special gesture before the match began.

Eden Bell Not Rung, Moment Of Silence Held For Pahalgam Terrorist Attack Victims

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has hurt the peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley. The Baisharan Valley in Kashmir, which was filled with tourists at this time of the year, was under attack after terrorists launched an attack, and non-muslims were the primary targets of the attackers. The Resistance Front, a faction of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the incident. At least 26 civilians are believed dead, with several others injured because of the attacks. The Indian Government has retaliated strongly with a diplomatic freeze and opted to suspend the Indus Water Treaty. Additional actions have also been initiated by the central government. Additionally, leaders from all around the world have condemned the attacks.

In the wake of the unfortunate incident, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) observed a minute of silence before the play began. The Eden Bell, which had been rung for several years ahead of the start of the match, was not done to honour the lives of the innocent people who lost their lives due to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Former Australian Cricketer Brad Haddin, CAB President Snehasish Ganguly, Secretary Naresh Ojha and other officials were present for the same.

IPL & BCCI Honour The Pahalgam Attack Victims

Right after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the BCCI and IPL honoured those affected by the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam. The Indian Cricket Board delivered a humble message to the victims and expressed solidarity with them.