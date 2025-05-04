IPL 2025: KKR Win Toss & Opt To Bat First Against RR At Eden Gardens, Riyan Parag Names Three Changes In Playing Squad

IPL 2025: The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss in match one of the sunday doubleheader at the Eden Gardens. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals as he believes the dry tracks could benefit them early. Concern sparked over Rahane's fitness, but his arrival for the toss would dismiss all concerns.

Big changes were made by both sides as KKR have incorporated Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh in the squad. For RR, they have went with three changes as Kunal Rathore comes in for Harshit Rana, who is suffering a niggle. Yudhvir Singh comes in for Fazalhaq Farooqi while Wanindu hasaranga returns also returns to action and repalces Kumar Kartikeya.