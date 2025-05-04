'I Know I Had Him': Romario Shepherd Opens Up On Onslaught Against Khaleel Ahmed And CSK As RCB Close In On IPL 2025 Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their royal run in the IPL 2025 as they defeated Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling encounter by 2 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had batted first in the encounter and looked to be struggling during the middle over as they were around the 150-160 mark in the 18th over. Things turned around of RCB from the 18th over onwards as Romario Shepherd smashed Khaleel Ahmed for 33 runs in an over and then proceeded to smash the fastest half century of the season getting RCB to a total of 213/5 in 20 OVRs.

Following the win, Romario Shepherd opened up on how he was able to achieve the massive feat while batting with a strike rate of 378.57.

Shepherd On Smashing Khaleel Ahmed All Over Chinnaswamy Stadium

Romario Shepherd while speaking after the match revealed that once he had hit the first two sixes against Khaleel Ahmed, he noticed that the bowler was under pressure and looked confused. Seeing this Shepherd revealed that he will continue the onslaught and scored 33 runs off the over.

“To be honest, I was more focused on the bowler and what he was trying to do. When I hit the first two (sixes), I know I had the bowler under pressure. I saw his body language. So I was like, okay, let me try and put him under some more pressure. Then I saw him (Khaleel Ahmed), he was kind of confused. So, I know I had him. So, at that point, I just continue going," said Romario Shepherd after RCB's two run win over CSK.

RCB Within Touching Distance Of IPL 2025 Playoffs

With the win in a thrilling encounter against Chennai Super Kings, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru now have a total of 16 points in the IPL points table. With the second win at home of the season, RCB are now on the verge of qualifying according to official IPL rules but have managed to get the job done with 16 points.