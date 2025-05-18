IPL 2025: KL Rahul Delivers A Resolute Century Against Gujarat Titans At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Brings Up His Fifth IPL Ton

KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi | Image: AP Photo

IPL 2025: KL Rahul secured his fifth century in the Indian Premier League against the Gujarat Titans. The Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batter smacked a powerful shot off Prasidh Krishna's delivery which raced towards the boundary ropes. DC Mentor Kevin Pietersen and the entire team from the dugout and fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium stood up and applauded the Indian stumper for securing a ton.

KL Rahul Scores His Fifth IPL Ton, His First With The Delhi Capitals

In the fourth ball of the 19th over, Prasidh Krishna tossed a short ball and KL Rahul pulled it towards deep square and deep mid-wicket. He had a word with Tristan Stubbs and then took out his helmet and had a mellowed celebration. Cheers soared through the entire venue as Rahul soaked it all in and continued to bat. KL remained unbeaten as he scored a 65-ball 112, which included 14 boundaries and four sixes and had a strike rate of 172.30.

KL Rahul showcased class during his spell as he pulled off the first century scored by a right-hander in the IPL 2025 season. The wicketkeeper-batter looked well oiled and ready to take up the challenge as the opener, and he did not miss. Rahul is now the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli (08) to score five or more tons in the Indian Premier League.

KL Rahul Becomes The Fastest Cricketer To Score 8000 T20 Runs

KL Rahul continues to make history in the record books as he has surpassed India's superstar cricketer Virat Kohli to attain a huge feat. The wicketkeeper-batter is now the fastest Indian to score 8000 runs in the T20 format. Rahul temperament and consistency is a concrete example of his brilliance in the format.