IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Move To Second Position After 10-Run Victory Over Rajasthan Royals, Here's The Updated Points Table

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) sealed a 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18th.

Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar was named the 'Player of the Match' following his three-wicket haul in his four-over spell, which helped the Kings clinch a triumph over the Royals.

Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bat against Rajasthan Royals. In the first inning, it was Nehal Wadhera's stupendous 70-run knock from 37 balls that helped the Punjab-based franchise climb to 219/5. Shashank Singh's unbeaten 59-run knock played a crucial role in the first inning.

Tushar Deshpande led the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack with his two-wicket haul from his four-over spell. Kwena Maphaka, Riyan Parag, and Akash Madhwal also bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century and Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 40-run knock gave the hosts a kickstart. Even though the Royals are eliminated from the IPL 2025 Playoffs, they were still desperately looking for a win.

Dhruv Jurel also played a 53-run knock from 31 balls at a strike rate of 170.97, which helped them go closer to the target. However, they fell short by just 10 runs.

Apart from Harpreet Brar's three-wicket haul, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up two wickets each in their respective spells, helping Punjab Kings restrict the Rajasthan Royals to 209/7.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table

Following the win, Punjab Kings hold the second position on the IPL 2025 standings with 17 points and have a net run rate of +0.389. In their past five matches, the Kings won three back-to-back games.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side clinched eight wins and suffered just three defeats after playing 12 matches in the 18th season of the cash-rich season.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals stand in the ninth place on the standings with six points and have a net run rate of -0.701. The Royals have won just three matches in the ongoing season.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table. Image: Google (Screengrab)

