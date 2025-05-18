IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Coach Confirms Travis Head Set To Miss Lucknow Super Giants Clash Due To Covid-19

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on the Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2025 game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 19. Ahead of their match against LSG, SRH have suffered a huge blow.

Travis Head is all set to miss the game and head coach Daniel Vettori confirmed that the player contracted Covid-19 and he couldn't travel with the team. Head is expected to arrive in India on Monday morning and his health will be further assessed. The attacking left-handed opener has also been named in the World Test Championship final squad.

As quoted by the Hindustan Times, Vettori said, “Travis is coming in tomorrow morning, he was delayed. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel, so he’ll get in tomorrow morning and we’ll assess how he is after that." SRH have already been eliminated from the playoff race and are playing for pride in its remaining matches.