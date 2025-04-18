IPL 2025 - Mark Boucher Backs Rohit Sharma's Redemption In T20 Cricket: 'He’s Looking In That Zone Again'

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a thumping four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday, April 17th.

Former MI captain Rohit Sharma showcased a pivotal role during the run chase. Rohit scored 26 runs from 16 balls at a strike rate of 162.50. The 37-year-old dealt with sixes against the Sunrisers. He hammered three over-head boundaries during his time on the crease. It was SRH skipper Pat Cummins who dismissed Rohit in the fourth over of the second inning.

Recently, Rohit has been suffering with his form in the T20 cricket, and for a few matches in the ongoing IPL 2025, he also played as an impact player. However, the 37-year-old's knock against SRH will be a positive sign for the Mumbai-based franchise.

In the ongoing edition, Rohit Sharma scored 82 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 143.85 and has an average of 13.66.

‘A Big Score Is Coming Very Soon’: Mark Boucher On Rohit Sharma's Form

While speaking on JioHotstar, former MI head coach Mark Boucher pointed out how Rohit Sharma went against the bowlers by himself against the Sunrisers. He showered praise on former MI skipper for putting pressure on the Sunrisers bowlers. Boucher also believed that a big score is coming soon from Rohit Sharma's bat.

“Rohit Sharma took it upon himself to go after the bowlers. We saw some good old-fashioned Rohit Sharma sixes – big ones too. I liked his attitude. He put the bowlers under pressure, created scoring opportunities. He was just past the 30-mark – a big score is coming very soon. He’s looking in that zone again,” Mark Boucher said on JioHotstar.

MI Hold Seventh Place On IPL 2025 Points Table