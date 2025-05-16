IPL 2025: Kusal Mendis to Mustafizur Rahman; Complete List of Short-Term Replacements as Season Resumes

IPL 2025 Short-Term Replacements: Now that the IPL 2025 season is set to resume after a pause due to the tensions between India-Pakistan, there is a problem with the availability of the overseas players. While most of the overseas players have returned to India and linked-up with their respective franchises, some players are reluctant and will not be returning.

This is the reason why the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is providing short-term replacements to franchises. In this piece, we will list out the names of all the short-term replacements that have been confirmed.

IPL 2025: List of Replaced Players and Their Replacements

Jonny Bairstow: The English-born cricketer was snubbed at the IPL 2025 mega auction, but now he has got an opportunity to feature in the cash-rich league. He has replaced Will Jacks at the Mumbai Indians.

Kylie Jamieson: The lanky New Zealand pacer, who was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side last season went unsold at the mega auction, but as luck would have it - he will feature in the remainder of the IPL season as part of the Punjab Kings squad. He replaces Lockie Fergusson.

Kusal Mendis: The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter would now be part of IPL 2025 as a short-term replacement. He is going to be part of the Gujarat Titans unit as Jos Buttler's replacement. Those are big shoes to fill.

William O'Roorke: The tall fast bowler is back in IPL after going unsold at the auction. The NZ star is going to replace Mayank Agarwal in the Lucknow Super Giants squad. This comes across as a strange replacement as it is no way like-for-like.

Mustafizur Rahman: The veteran Bangladeshi pacer would be part of the Delhi Capitals unit and he is going to replace Jake Fraser McGurk.