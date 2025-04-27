IPL 2025: LSG Win Toss & Opt To Bowl First vs MI, Mayank Yadav Returns For Lucknow While Corbin Bosch Debuts For Hosts

The Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and skipper Rishabh Pant has elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The match will be big for the hosts as they have the ultimate chance to capitalize against the Super Giants and solidify their position in the IPL 2025 Points Table.

LSG Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Hosts MI

The Mumbai Indians have been in exceptional form as of late, and their performance have had a significant impact on their stand in the IPL points table. The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have also put up a strong performance. But skipper Rishabh Pant remains under scrutiny as he has failed to display consistency. With four consecutive wins, MI are on a roll and will be a threat to the Super Giants in match one of the Sunday Doubleheader. The LSG skipper gained the advantage during the toss and opted to bowl in order to utilize the surface as much as possible in the day game.

“In a day game you want to utilize the surface. We are in a good space and personally Its easier to put the team ahead, makes it easier. Eventually you want to play good cricket and take everyday as your first day,” Rishabh pant said at the toss.

MI & LSG Announce Notable Changes for Day Game