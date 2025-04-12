Was David Warner Intentionally Ignored by PCB During PSL 10 Captains' Photoshoot?

PSL 10: The absence of Karachi Kings captain David Warner from the Captains' Meet raised eyebrows as questions were being raised and wild speculations were being made. The Captains' presser saw five out of the six captains present. So, was Pakistan Cricket Board behind asking Warner to stay away from the event?

Was Warner Intentionally Ignored?

The captains who were present at the event were Multan Sultans’ Mohammad Rizwan , Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Shah Afridi, Peshawar Zalmi’s Babar Azam , Islamabad United’s Shadab Khan, and Quetta Gladiators’ Saud Shakeel. In fact, at the Captains' Meet presser, the Kings were represented by Warner's deputy, Hasan Ali. It is reportedly understood that Warner voluntarily chose to skip the media event to attend an intra-squad practice match instead.

In fact, in what would come as a major setback for the Kings, Bangladesh 's Litton Das has pulled out of PSL 10. The Kings play their PSL 10 opener on April 12 against Multan Sultans. It promises to be a cracker and for sure - eyes would be on Warner. The Kings would hope to get their campaign off to a winning start under the new leader. For the unversed, it also happens to be the Kings' home game at the National Bank Stadium.

Can Warner Fire Tonight?