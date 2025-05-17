IPL 2025: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Gets Painted White As Fans Pay Tribute To Virat Kohli Following Test Retirement

RCB supporters and the fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru have shown up in Test colours for their beloved Virat Kohli. The Indian cricketer has called time from his association in red-ball cricket. Kohli is expected to be in action for RCB when they lock horns against KKR.

Fans Pay Homage To Virat Kohli's Test Career In A Special Way

On Monday, Virat Kohli made a shocking decision which turned the realm of Test cricket upside down. One of the leading ambassadors for red-ball cricket called time in his career, leaving a legacy as one of the finest skippers in the game's longest format. Kohli has been a stalwart and cemented his legacy in her 14-year test career. He will now compete in ODI Cricket and the remainder of the IPL 2025 season.

In a video shared by Star Sports on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], fans were seen showing up at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium wearing the test colours. Sellers outside the venue had local-made white jerseys on sale for the fans who wanted to wear them and honour the player. The colour white is not associated with the T20 format, but the fans donned it to honour Kohli's legacy in red-ball cricket.

Fans took the initiative to acknowledge Virat's career in red-ball cricket. The Bengaluru-based IPL team made no official announcement about this. Notably, this would be his first appearance for Kohli since he retired from Test cricket. The official broadcast also showed fans wearing white while seated inside the stadium.

Toss For RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash Gets Delayed

The Indian Premier League resumes today with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in India's garden city. This is the first match of the revised fixture, and two titanic sides will clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.