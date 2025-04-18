RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Taking Over David Warner's Elite Landmark In IPL

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Friday, April 18th.

All the eyes will be on talismanic batter Virat Kohli as he is on the verge of achieving an elusive feat. He is the highest run-scorer in the cash-rich tournament, with 8252 runs in 258 IPL matches at a strike rate of 132.29 and has an average of 39.11.

Virat Kohli Scored 741 Runs In IPL 2024

In the previous IPL 2024 season, Kohli was the orange cap holder. He ended the edition scoring 741 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.70 and has an average of 61.75. He slammed 1 century and five fifties in the previous season.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing season, Kohli has scored 248 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 143.35 and has an average of 62.00.

In RCB's previous match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kohli played a 62-run knock from 45 balls at a strike rate of 137.78. He hammered 4 fours and 2 sixes against the Royals. With his brilliant knock against RR, Virat Kohli equalled David Warner's record of most fifty-plus scores in IPL.

Virat Kohli Aims To Break David Warner's Elite Landmark

Both Warner and Kohli now have 66 fifty-plus scores in the cash-rich tournament. If the 36-year-old slams another half-century against the Punjab-based franchise, he can break Warner's elusive landmark in the IPL.

In the list, Shikhar Dhawan stands in the third place with 53 fifty-plus scores in 221 innings. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hold fourth and fifth place on the chart with 45 and 43 50-plus scores in IPL.