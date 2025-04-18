RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Taking Over David Warner's Elite Landmark In IPL

Updated April 18th 2025, 18:16 IST
IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Friday, April 18th.
All the eyes will be on talismanic batter Virat Kohli as he is on the verge of achieving an elusive feat. He is the highest run-scorer in the cash-rich tournament, with 8252 runs in 258 IPL matches at a strike rate of 132.29 and has an average of 39.11.
ALSO READ: Ajay Jadeja Heaps Praise On Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya For 'Leading From Front', Says 'He Never Gives Up'
In the previous IPL 2024 season, Kohli was the orange cap holder. He ended the edition scoring 741 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.70 and has an average of 61.75. He slammed 1 century and five fifties in the previous season.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing season, Kohli has scored 248 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 143.35 and has an average of 62.00.
ALSO READ: Ex-Mumbai Indians Coach Lavishes Praise On MI Captain Hardik Pandya, Calls Him 'Best All-Rounder In The World'
In RCB's previous match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kohli played a 62-run knock from 45 balls at a strike rate of 137.78. He hammered 4 fours and 2 sixes against the Royals. With his brilliant knock against RR, Virat Kohli equalled David Warner's record of most fifty-plus scores in IPL.
Both Warner and Kohli now have 66 fifty-plus scores in the cash-rich tournament. If the 36-year-old slams another half-century against the Punjab-based franchise, he can break Warner's elusive landmark in the IPL.
In the list, Shikhar Dhawan stands in the third place with 53 fifty-plus scores in 221 innings. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hold fourth and fifth place on the chart with 45 and 43 50-plus scores in IPL.
Presently, the Royal Challengers hold the third place on the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +0.672. As of now, RCB have won four matches and conceded two defeats in the 18th season of the T20 tournament.
Published April 18th 2025, 18:16 IST