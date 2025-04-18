IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Told To Look Beyond Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma: 'Middle Order Hasn't Stepped Up'

Sunrisers Hyderabad succumbed to their 5th defeat against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. The IPL 2024 runners-up failed to hit the ground running and are currently languishing in 9th place with four points.

Michael Clarke Advised SRH Middle Order To Fire Up

Despite having a fiery batting lineup, SRH have struggled to put big scores on the board. The likes of Heinrich Klaasen are yet to justify their names, while Ishan Kishan hasn't really got to the act except for a century. In the last match, too, their frailties were exposed against the Mumbai Indians, as despite a 59-run stand between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, they could only manage 162 runs on the board.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke slammed the SRH middle order, citing they have to come up with conclusive contributions for the team. As quoted by News18, he said, “I think what we are seeing, and it has been consistent this season, is that when the SRH opening pair misses out, the middle order just has not been able to step up. It is about grabbing momentum, building partnerships, and carrying the innings forward, but they have not found a way to do that yet.”

"You cannot expect your openers to deliver in every single game. Last year, they almost did, but this season it has been different. This has been a real opportunity for the middle order, and so far, they have not taken it. That is definitely an area SRH need to improve."

SRH Batting Hasn't Showed Their Potential In IPL 2025