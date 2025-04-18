sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Told To Look Beyond Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma: 'Middle Order Hasn't Stepped Up'

Updated April 18th 2025, 19:21 IST

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Told To Look Beyond Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma: 'Middle Order Hasn't Stepped Up'

Sunrisers Hyderabad's famed batting lineup hasn't really hit the ground running in IPL 2025, as the likes of Heinrich Klaasen haven't really performed.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head | Image: PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad succumbed to their 5th defeat against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. The IPL 2024 runners-up failed to hit the ground running and are currently languishing in 9th place with four points.

Michael Clarke Advised SRH Middle Order To Fire Up

Despite having a fiery batting lineup, SRH have struggled to put big scores on the board. The likes of Heinrich Klaasen are yet to justify their names, while Ishan Kishan hasn't really got to the act except for a century. In the last match, too, their frailties were exposed against the Mumbai Indians, as despite a 59-run stand between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, they could only manage 162 runs on the board.

Also Read: 'Wasn't The Easiest Of Wicket': Captain Pat Cummins Blames Wankhede Pitch After SRH's Disappointing Loss To Mumbai Indians

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke slammed the SRH middle order, citing they have to come up with conclusive contributions for the team. As quoted by News18, he said, “I think what we are seeing, and it has been consistent this season, is that when the SRH opening pair misses out, the middle order just has not been able to step up. It is about grabbing momentum, building partnerships, and carrying the innings forward, but they have not found a way to do that yet.”

"You cannot expect your openers to deliver in every single game. Last year, they almost did, but this season it has been different. This has been a real opportunity for the middle order, and so far, they have not taken it. That is definitely an area SRH need to improve."

Also Read: Pat Cummins Dropping IPL 2025 Season Midway? SRH Skipper's Wife Ignites Curiosity With Airport Photos

SRH Batting Hasn't Showed Their Potential In IPL 2025

Sunrisers stamped their authority with their superior batting display last season, and it has been their signature movement so far. They retained their core and added Ishan to the squad, but it hasn't been effective for them so far. They still can resurrect their season but for that their batting lineup needs to fire up.

Published April 18th 2025, 17:54 IST

IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad