IPL 2025: Massive Power Outage Grips Dharamsala During PBKS vs DC Clash! Only One Floodlight Working At HPCA Stadium

IPL 2025: The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala met with a power outage as only one of the floodlights were seen in operation. The match was temporarily halted and all the players were seen heading inside.

PBKS vs DC Match Called Off After Technical Failure

During the broadcast, one of the floodlights at the HPCA Stadium got conked off as Shreyas Iyer walked in to bat. Opener Priyansh Arya had been dismissed on the first ball of the tenth over. Frustration grew among both sides as play was halted due to the situation. However, two more floodlights were seen going off. The players from both sides and the match officials were seen coming off the ground. The broadcast mentioned that the match had been called off due to a technical failure at the stadium. Punjab Kings were at 122 at the loss of one wicket.

“The Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals match (Match#58) in Tata IPL was forced to be abandoned due to a significant technical failure at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees,” a statement mentioned, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal Seen Requesting Fans To Head Out of Stadium

