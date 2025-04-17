'Wouldn't Have Been here If He Wasn't 100%': Hardik Pandya Shrugs Off Concern Over Jasprit Bumrah's Health During IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya has put an end to all the health-related concerns over Jasprit Bumrah with a straightforward response. He exclaimed that if Bumrah wasn't fully healthy, he wouldn't have been in action at the IPL 2025 season for the five-time IPL champions.

Hardik Pandya Shuns Off All Concerns Over Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness

Mumbai Indians were functioning without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, as he was at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The fast bowler suffered an injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series against Australia, in which Team India lost 1-3. Bumrah made his IPL comeback against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking his return to the game after over three months. Amid ongoing concern over the pacer's health, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has quashed any health-related concern over the Indian pacer ahead of their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"He's fine. We don't have to worry about Jasprit Bumrah. The kind of character he is, if he wasn't 100%, he would not have been here," Hardik Pandya said during the toss.

Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Field First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hardik Pandya brought out a unique way to spin the coin in the air, and things landed in their favour as the Mumbai Indians won the toss. The skipper elected to bat first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pandya expressed that his decision was primarily influenced by the dew factor and that it is better to bat second at the Wankhede Stadium. Pat Cummins said he was okay batting first, and his confidence was beaming after SRH's win over the Punjab Kings.