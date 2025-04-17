IPL 2025, MI vs SRH: Hardik Pandya Sustains Injury Scare, Then Executes Stunning Delivery To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma

Hardik Pandya showcased why he is the clutch god in the game of cricket. The Mumbai Indians skipper looked to be in huge trouble after sustaining an injury scare to his ankle. But he pulled off a massive breakthrough in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI opened their wicket-taking account, courtesy of Pandya's brilliance and Raj Bawa's exceptional effort to make the catch.

Hardik Pandya's Brilliance Rattles Abhishek Sharma During MI vs SRH

The moment happened during the second ball of the eighth over when Abhishek Sharma smacked Hardik Pandya's delivery for a boundary. The MI skipper tossed a full toss towards the outside off, and the SRH opener smacked it towards the off side. However, concerns arose for the hosts when Pandya was seen limping on the playing surface. He required medical attention, and the MI physios had come up to check on the captain.

However, Hardik Pandya did not come off the play as the physio was seen taping his ankle. After a while, the MI skipper was back on his feet and ready to bowl. He pitched the next delivery around the middle and leg, and Abhishek smacked it hard. Substitute Raj Bawa made a tight effort after he initially misjudged the ball, but he managed to complete the catch, dismissing Abhishek. Pandya clinched his fists after the breakthrough as celebrations erupted in the MI camp.

MI Elect To Bowl Against SRH At Wankhede Stadium

Hardik Pandya came up with a unique way to spin the coin in the air, and the Mumbai Indians won the toss. The skipper decided to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pandya stated that the dew factor influenced his decision and that it is preferable to bat second at Wankhede Stadium. Pat Cummins said he was comfortable batting first, and his confidence was high following SRH's victory over the Punjab Kings.