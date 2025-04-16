IPL 2025, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians Receive Ominous Abhishek Sharma-Travis Head Warning: 'Anything But Reckless'

All the eyes will be on Sunrisers Hyderabad when they take on Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 17. SRH thrashed Punjab Kings in the last game to secure their second win this season.

Since the last season, Sunrisers' batters have gained a massive amount of reputation for their fearless approach. The addition of Ishan Kishan added a new sense of excitement, but except for a century, he hasn’t really fired so far.

Last season, SRH relied heavily on their batting powerhouses, and the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head didn’t disappoint. Despite heavy expectations, the IPL 2024 runners-up are languishing in the 9th position in the IPL table.

Daniel Vettori Opens Up On Sunrisers Hyderabad and Travis Head's Mindset

Against Punjab Kings, SRH batters found their rhythm back, and both Abhishek and Head looked in solid touch. Generally, there has been an impression that the batters playing in the T20 format are reckless, but SRH head coach Daniel Vettori brushed aside all the talks.

As quoted by the Hind,u he said, “When we have been successful in the Powerplay, Abhi and Travis have just been able to play their shots and deal with any ball on merit. Because there is a reputation of aggressive play and all-out attack, when the dismissals do come, people surmise that it could be slightly reckless, but that’s not the way I view it."

Both SRH and MI Are In Dire Need Of A Win

Only the net run rate has separated MI and SRH, and both sides would need a much-needed victory to stay alive in the title race. Mumbai inflicted a first loss on Delhi Capitals in the last game and will be confident taking on the Sunrisers.