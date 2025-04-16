'These Two Guys Finish IPL Without Any Concerns': Rohit Sharma Banks On Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Shami For England Tour

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, the Indian Cricket Team will travel to the United Kingdom to take part in a Test series. India will be engaged in a five-match Test series starting from June this year.

This will also witness the start of India’s next cycle of the World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma and Co. crashed out of the WTC following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Australia.

Rohit Sharma Wants Fit Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Shami For England Series

Most of the Indian players are currently involved in the Indian Premier League for various teams. Indian captain Rohit Sharma emphasises the importance of having a fit Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for the England tour.

In a conversation with Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, he said, "We need some of these guys to be 100 per cent fit. We just have to make sure they come out of the IPL really well. This is the most challenging one -- I know it's only four overs, but you play today, you travel tomorrow, and then you play again. That's the tough part, because you're travelling all across the country and playing so many games.

"I hope that these two guys, along with the others, finish the IPL without any concerns. If we have a fully fit team going to England, we'll have a great series there.”

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami Had Suffered Injury Scare

Bumrah encountered a back injury during the Sydney test match and only returned to full fitness recently. He hadn’t featured in the IPL 2024 from the start, and only after getting a clearance from BCCI’s Centre Of Excellence, he featured for Mumbai Indians.