IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar Reignite 'Super Kings' Bonding, Share Light Moment Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash | WATCH

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, April 20th.

On the eve of the match, CSK posted a heartwarming video of MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar sharing bromance before the high-voltage clash of the cash-rich tournament.

Chennai Super Kings took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared the clip where it is seen MS Dhoni ran behind Chahar with his bat to scare the MI bowler. Later, they were also seen having a deep conversation.

"Making merry with Namma Cherry," CSK wrote on X while sharing the clip.

Watch The Heartwarming Video

MS Dhoni Scored 130 Runs In IPL 2025 So Far

MS Dhoni has been leading the Super Kings in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament, after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury and was out of the whole tournament. The 43-year-old is having a quiet IPL 2025 season. He scored 130 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 158.54 and has an average of 43.33. Dhoni has played 271 IPL matches, scoring 5373 runs at a strike rate of 137.98 and an average of 39.22.

In the previous IPL 2024, Dhoni had a poor run in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter could score just 161 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 220.55.

On the other hand, Deepak Chahar picked up five wickets in the ongoing season of the IPL. The 32-year-old has played 88 IPL matches, bagging 82 wickets at an economy rate of 8.14.

CSK had a poor start to the IPL 2025, winning just two matches from their seven games. The Super Kings conceded five defeats in the ongoing season. Currently, CSK stand at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.276.