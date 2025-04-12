IPL 2025: Moeen Ali Heaps Praise on KKR Star After Thrashing CSK: 'Sunil Has Been Outstanding For A Long Time'

A clinical Kolkata Knight Riders breached the Chepauk to inflict major damage on the Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions defeated CSK by eight wickets to pile more misery on MS Dhoni's side.

KKR Humiliate CSK At Chepauk

This was Dhoni's first match as the CSK captain in IPL 2025. The 43-year-old returned to his leadership role, but it turned out to be a one sided affair in Chennai. The KKR bowlers crushed the CSK batting lineup to restrict them to a paltry 103 runs, their lowest score at home. Barring Shivam Dube, none of the batters managed to show their intent, and once again, KKR took advantage of their miserable batting display.

KKR named Mooen Ali in their lineup, who replaced Spencer Johnson in the team. The spinner removed the dangerous Devon Conway and conceded just 20 runs in his four-over spell. Whenever Moeen has played, KKR have gone on to win the match this season

Moeen Ali Heaps Praise On Sensational Sunil Narine

On the other side, KKR sensation Sunil Narine single-handedly crushed the CSk batting lineup. The KKR loyalist gave away just 13 runs, picking three wickets on Friday.

After the match, Mooen heaped praises on the West Indies international

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Having two left-handers helped my case. Kept as straight as possible. Rinku dived and stopped four early, that helped my confidence. In powerplay, you cannot bowl quick. Give it time to spin. Sometimes it skids on, sometimes it spins. Sunil has been outstanding for a long time. If I can bowl a couple of overs at the top and save them for later, helps. I am learning from them. At the top you can't spin every ball. You just need one to grip and that puts doubts in the batters' minds.”