'MS Dhoni Can Pull Out His Magic': Rayudu Excited To See MSD Leading CSK, Feels Uncapped Player Can Help Chennai Qualify

IPL 2025: Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Friday, April 11th, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that uncapped wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will lead the franchise in absence of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the rest of the 18th season of the ongoing T20 tournament.

During Chennai's match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, CSK skipper Gaikwad suffered a huge blow and had to miss the rest of the tournament due to a fracture in his elbow.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played 71 IPL matches and scored 2502 runs at a strike rate of 137.47 and an average of 40.35. In the previous season, Gaikwad amassed 583 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of

141.16. In the ongoing season, the 28-year-old scored 122 runs in five matches.

Hope That He Weaves His Magic All Over The CSK Team: Ambati Rayudu

Speaking on a video shared on ESPNcricinfo's official social media handle, former CSK cricketer Ambati Rayudu said that the Chennai fans will be ‘excited’ to see MS Dhoni lead the franchise in the rest of the season. The former cricketer believed that the 43-year-old can help CSK qualify for the knockout stage of the IPL 2025.

"First of all, it's very sad that Ruturaj, the captain of CSK has been ruled out of the IPL. But all the fans will definitely will be extremely excited to see MS Dhoni lead CSK again. He can always pull out his magic and make CSK qualify from here. It will be one great story. So, I am very, very excited and I just hope that he weaves his magic all over the CSK team," Rayudu said.

MS Dhoni Played 269 Matches In IPL So Far

Dhoni has appeared in 269 IPL matches, scoring 5346 runs at a strike rate of 137.82 and an average of 39.31. In the previous season, the wicketkeeper-batter played 14 matches and scored 161 runs.