PCB's Arrogance Busted, Hilarious Awards In PSL Exposes Pakistan Cricket's Financial Rot And Leaves Netizens In Splits

The Pakistan Super League pulled off a good start in competition with the IPL 2025 and is happening parallelly with the cash-rich tournament. The PSL 2025 features some locally nurtured talent from Pakistan as well as some international stars as teams battle for the league title. However, the league has come under scrutiny for some of their unusual awards which the teams are presenting their players for their performance.

Karachi Kings Present Unusual Home Appliance As Gift To James Vince

Karachi Kings, the PSL franchise, recently came under scrutiny for their unusual choice of awards. Franchise opener James Vince was felicitated for his dazzling 43-ball 101 at Karachi's National Bank Stadium. He lit up the game by striking 14 fours and four sixes, helping the Kings chase down the target for the win. Vince's ton was secured in record time as he became the player with the third-fastest century in the history of PSL.

During the dressing room felicitations, James Vince was presented with an unusual prize — a hair dryer — for his sensational effort. The dryer was given to him for being the 'Most Reliable Player Of The Match.' Even the cricketer burst into laughter while collecting the home appliance as a prize.

Social Media Goes Into Overdrive After Karachi Kings Offer Unusual PresenGift

The unusual gift to James Vince caught the attention of social media users, and they had a field day over the team's unusual choice of a gift being presented to the English cricketer.