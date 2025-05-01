IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Wants CSK Batters To Take More Responsibility After PBKS Defeat: 'We Needed Slightly More....'

Punjab Kings have inflicted another loss on Chennai Super Kings to claim their sixth win in IPL 2025. CSK are now out of contention for an IPL playoff berth and will play for pride in the next four matches.

Sam Curran's brilliant 88 had put CSK on the brink of a massive score. But Yuzvendra Chahal's magical spell saw the homeside crumbling as they lost four wickets in the 19th over. The five time champions failed to cross the 200 run hurdle.

After the match, MS Dhoni insisted they did put enough runs on the board but he expects a bit more from his batters

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo he stated, “I think the batting, yes it was the first time we put enough runs on the board, but I feel it was slightly short of a par score. It's demanding on the batsmen but we needed slightly more. The partnership between Curran and Brevis was fantastic. I think we need to take our catches.”

Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL 2026?

There have been a lot of chatters regarding MS Dhoni's retirement this season, but the 43-year-old neither confirmed nor denied his status so far. He was also handed the mantle following Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury and is likely to feature in all the remaining games. Dhoni's fitness has been a major debate as the player displayed some concern during the ongoing season.