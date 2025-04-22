IPL 2025: Mumbai Indian Star Tilak Varma Issues Warning Ahead Of SRH Clash: 'Hyderabad Wicket Is Always Full Of Runs'

Mumbai Indians cannot afford to make any more slip-ups in IPL 2025. The five time champions defeated Chennai Super Kings in the last match to brighten their IPL playoffs hopes. They will now take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Mumbai secured their 4th win this campaign against CSK and are currently 6th in the IPL table. MI finished last in IPL 2024 last season, and this season proved to be a litmus test for them. Rohit Sharma's return to form will be a massive relief for Hardik Pandya and Co. The Indian captain scored his first half-century of this season and will be eager to continue the momentum.

Hyderabad Pitch Has Been A Batting Paradise

Uppal has been a batter's paradise traditionally and both teams have a number of free hitters. SRH have some huge names with the likes of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, while it also happens to be the home ground of Mumbai's Tilak Varma. The youngster speaks highly of the Hyderabad surface and insists it could be a tricky situation for both teams.

As quoted by the official Mumbai Indians site, he said, “Hyderabad’s wicket is always good to bat on and full of runs. So I hope that tomorrow also we can see big scores. We have already seen totals reaching 250+. So, it will be tricky for both teams and we are prepared for that."

How Mumbai Can Still Qualify For IPL Playoffs