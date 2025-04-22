IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Dominant Delhi Capitals Humiliate Lucknow Super Giants, Claim 6th Win To Brighten Playoff Hopes

Delhi won the toss and sent Rishabh Pant's LSG to bat first. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh did their best to dominate the powerplay as the home side looked towards a big score. But Dushmantha Chameera, who is playing his first match this season, broke the stand. Abdul Samad failed to top up his innningsa as Mukesh Kumar cleaned him up. Ayush Badoni's 36 off 21 provided LSG some room in the game as they posted a formidable 159 runs on the board. Pant arrived at number seven but only got a single ball to face and was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar.