'Those Responsible For This Will Pay': Cricketers Condemn Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Demand Strict Action

Indian cricketers have strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. 27 tourists were reportedly killed while several others were injured in this attack, which took place at Baisaran, where a few travellers went to visit on Tuesday morning.

Cricketers Condemn Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir took to social media to express his solidarity with the victims and their families. He posted on X, "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike. #Pahalgam"

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh too condemned the vicious terror attack. He posted, “Deeply saddened by the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for the victims and for the strength of their families 🙏🏻 Let us stand united in hope and humanity.”



Also Read: PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Terrorists Opened Fire At Tourists At Pahalgam