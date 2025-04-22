'Those Responsible For This Will Pay': Cricketers Condemn Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Demand Strict Action

Updated April 22nd 2025, 21:55 IST
Indian cricketers have strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. 27 tourists were reportedly killed while several others were injured in this attack, which took place at Baisaran, where a few travellers went to visit on Tuesday morning.
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir took to social media to express his solidarity with the victims and their families. He posted on X, "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike. #Pahalgam"
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh too condemned the vicious terror attack. He posted, “Deeply saddened by the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for the victims and for the strength of their families 🙏🏻 Let us stand united in hope and humanity.”
Security forces have cordoned off the area and the search for the terrorist has been going on in full swing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already reached Srinagar to take a stock of the situation. At least 27 people are feared dead after terrorists opened fire on civilians in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, triggering panic and chaos at the popular tourist destination.
Published April 22nd 2025, 21:55 IST