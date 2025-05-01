IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians' All-Around Excellence Rattles Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Pursuit with Substantial Defeat By 100 Runs

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians have secured a comprehensive win over the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The Hardik Pandya -led side delivered an all-around brilliance as they effectively restricted the hosts way before reaching the total. Luck did not favour RR as they failed to stop Mumbai and also failed to showcase their potential with the bat the way they did during the previous match-up. MI have defeated RR by 100 Runs, and it has effectively ended RR's playoff hopes fort the 2025 season

Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Hopes Shattered By Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals were left rattled from the beginning of the second innings when their young tiger cub Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for a two-ball duck. After his record-breaking ton in the previous clash, it was a huge letdown for the side. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early after his attempt to go buck wild with the bat failed after scoring just 13 runs. Nitish Rana also fell early at nine runs. The middle-order failed to impress as well after skipper Riyan Parag was dismissed at 16 while stumper Dhruv Jurel was caught and bowled at 11. Suryakumar Yadav's assist with the catch helped MI dismiss Shimron Hetmeyer for a duck. Shubham Dubey was taken down at 15, adding to RR's woes. Jofra Archer tried to pull off a rescue effort but was eventually tamed by Trent Boult at 30, ending all hopes of making it to the playoffs.

MI's bowling brilliance kept RR at bay as Trent Boult and Karn Sharma picked up their respective three-wicket hauls. Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya picked up a wicket each, while Jasprit Bumrah also delivered well after taking two wickets. RR were restricted at 117 in the 17th over. MI are now at the top of the IPL 2025 Points table.

MI's All-Around Dominance Push Them Ahead In IPL 2025

For the Mumbai Indians, openers Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma delivered a strong start at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as they went on to score their respective half-centuries. Rickleton smashed a 38-ball 61 while Rohit secured 53 off 36 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed seven boundaries and three sixes to put MI in a firm position while the Indian Test and ODI skipper also smacked nine boundaries. The R&R partnership scored 116 runs in 11.5 overs, which set the momentum for the visitors.