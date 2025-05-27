Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Bid Adieu To Three Overseas Cricketers As They Join National Duty; Heartfelt Moments Ensue In Dressing Room

Updated May 27th 2025, 17:34 IST

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Bid Adieu To Three Overseas Cricketers As They Join National Duty; Heartfelt Moments Ensue In Dressing Room

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene delivered a moving speech for cricketers Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, who are leaving camp to take up national duties.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians, Corbin Bosch
Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians, Corbin Bosch | Image: Screengrab/X/@mipaltan

IPL 2025: The Mumbai Indians are heading into the playoff race without three of their top-performing overseas stars. Corbin Bosch, Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks are departing from the MI camp to join their respective national sides. MI delivered a fitting farewell to the trio as the head coach delivers a moving speech for them.

Mumbai Indians Bid Farewell To Three Foreign Stars | WATCH

At the Mumbai Indians' dressing room, head coach Mahela Jayawardene expressed gratitude towards the departing overseas players as they leave the franchise for national commitments. South Africa's Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch depart to join Cricket South Africa as the World Test Championship Final approaches. The MI coach thanked them for their contributions towards the franchise.

From myself, the support staff and the team, just wanted to wish Ryan and Boschy good luck with the Test Championship finals. You guys have been fantastic with great contributions, and sad to see you guys leave. But all the best," Mahela Jayawardene said in a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Jayawardene then turned to Will Jacks and congratulated him for receiving a call-up after a while. The head coach said that the franchise would miss him and wished him to do well.

Will, good luck mate. National duty after a while, you have been called up. Very proud. Same attitude. Do well, and we will miss you. But thank you guys, you guys have been brilliant. Great attitude helping each other out, and all that. So good luck,” the MI coach added.

Also Read: Mentor Dinesh Karthik Delivers A Bold Message As RCB Prepares For Pivotal Battle Against LSG At Ekana

IPL 2025 Playoffs: MI Secure Spot In Eliminator

Mumbai Indians had been on a hot streak and picked up consecutive wins that had kept them ahead. But their recent losses to the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings pushed them down, and they have been in the eliminator match. One loss would kick them out of the title race.

The winner of the RCB vs LSG clash would determine the IPL 2025 playoff schedule. Bengaluru and Gujarat are still fighting for the Q1 spot, and it is yet to be seen who will capitalize on the chance to get the advantage.

Also Read: 'Have Some Sort Of Aim': Rohit Sharma Given Wake-Up Call By Ex-India Cricketer After Dismal Batting Performance Against Punjab Kings

Published May 27th 2025, 17:34 IST