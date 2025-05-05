IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Coach Points Out Why Rohit Sharma Is Playing As Impact Player: 'You Need Guys With Speed'

Mumbai Indians have found their rhythm in IPL 2025. The five-time champions have won six games on the trot and have emerged as one of the favourites for the IPL 2025 title.

Mumbai Indians Break Silence On Using Rohit Sharma As Impact Player

Rohit Sharma's form has been pivotal to the Mumbai Indians' form. The Indian captain's huge turnaround with the bat has paved the way for the franchise. He has shrugged off his early concerns and has now amassed 293 runs in 10 matches. In most of the matches, Rohit has been used as an impact player only. He has been seen fielding for a couple of overs and ahead of their clash against Gujarat Titans, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed the main reason.

Also Read: IPL 2025 SRH vs DC Live Score Updates

As quoted by India Today, he said, “No, it wasn't at the start. Obviously, Rohit was on the field for some of the games, but if you look at the composition of the team, most of the guys are doing dual roles and in some of the venues you need boundary runners. You need guys with speed and all that, so that also comes into play and Rohit has also been nursing a niggle from the champions trophy, so we wanted to make sure that we don't push him too hard, manage that, while his batting is the most important thing.”

Mumbai Indians Cannot Take Things For Granted