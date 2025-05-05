IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Coach Points Out Why Rohit Sharma Is Playing As Impact Player: 'You Need Guys With Speed'

Updated May 5th 2025, 20:33 IST
Mumbai Indians have found their rhythm in IPL 2025. The five-time champions have won six games on the trot and have emerged as one of the favourites for the IPL 2025 title.
Rohit Sharma's form has been pivotal to the Mumbai Indians' form. The Indian captain's huge turnaround with the bat has paved the way for the franchise. He has shrugged off his early concerns and has now amassed 293 runs in 10 matches. In most of the matches, Rohit has been used as an impact player only. He has been seen fielding for a couple of overs and ahead of their clash against Gujarat Titans, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed the main reason.
Also Read: IPL 2025 SRH vs DC Live Score Updates
As quoted by India Today, he said, “No, it wasn't at the start. Obviously, Rohit was on the field for some of the games, but if you look at the composition of the team, most of the guys are doing dual roles and in some of the venues you need boundary runners. You need guys with speed and all that, so that also comes into play and Rohit has also been nursing a niggle from the champions trophy, so we wanted to make sure that we don't push him too hard, manage that, while his batting is the most important thing.”
Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Offers Advice To Rajasthan Royals Prodigy: 'Play The Way You Play Fearless Cricket'
Mumbai are currently third with 14 points and will elevate itself to the second position with a win against Gujarat. Hardik Pandya's team effectively needs 18 points to ensure a playoff berth. 16 points have been the cutoff for a playoff qualification, but with multiple teams vying for a spot, Mumbai cannot take things for granted. They can still reach 20 points, and that should be sufficient to secure a place in the top two.
Published May 5th 2025, 20:33 IST