IPL 2025- Mumbai Indians Star Will Jacks Is Happy With Flexibility: 'That's Completely Fine With Me'

Mumbai Indians have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, but they still have the chance to finish IPL 2025 in the top two. The five-time IPL champions will take on Punjab Kings in a must-win IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Mumbai's chances looked very slim as they managed to win only one out of their first five matches. But six consecutive wins have allowed them to finally reach the promised land and they still stand a chance to be one of the two best teams in IPL 2025. Will Jacks played a pivotal role in Mumbai's turnaround. The English all-rounder demonstrated his all-round ability, having scored 216 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.38.
Ahead of the Punjab Match, Jacks admitted he is happy to play a flexible role for his team. As quoted by the NDTV, he said, “My role has been flexible. I've been obviously at number 3, or sometimes I have to go down later but that's completely fine with me. I'm happy to play whatever role the team needs me to do. Like you say, we've got an incredibly strong batting lineup, and sometimes that means that some situations are better suited to other players. You have to be comfortable and be flexible as a player.”
Mumbai still have the possibility of finishing in the top-two, which will open up a new avenue in the playoffs. Both RCB and PBKS are on 17 points and a win would see them reaching 19 points, getting past MI. For Mumbai, they simply have to defeat Punjab and would also have to hope for an RCB loss at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants. They have almost done everything right and cannot afford to make any more mistakes at this crucial juncture.
