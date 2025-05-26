IPL 2025- Mumbai Indians Star Will Jacks Is Happy With Flexibility: 'That's Completely Fine With Me'

Mumbai Indians have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, but they still have the chance to finish IPL 2025 in the top two. The five-time IPL champions will take on Punjab Kings in a must-win IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Mumbai's chances looked very slim as they managed to win only one out of their first five matches. But six consecutive wins have allowed them to finally reach the promised land and they still stand a chance to be one of the two best teams in IPL 2025. Will Jacks played a pivotal role in Mumbai's turnaround. The English all-rounder demonstrated his all-round ability, having scored 216 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.38.

Ahead of the Punjab Match, Jacks admitted he is happy to play a flexible role for his team. As quoted by the NDTV, he said, “My role has been flexible. I've been obviously at number 3, or sometimes I have to go down later but that's completely fine with me. I'm happy to play whatever role the team needs me to do. Like you say, we've got an incredibly strong batting lineup, and sometimes that means that some situations are better suited to other players. You have to be comfortable and be flexible as a player.”

How Mumbai Can Still Finish In The Top Two