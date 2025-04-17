IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Win Toss And Opt To Bowl First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad; No Changes in Team Composition

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and skipper Hardik Pandya has opted to bat first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad . The hosts remain changed, and Team India skipper and senior batter Rohit Sharma is a part of the Impact Players roster. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have also fielded the same Playing XI from their previous clash.

Mumbai Indians Opt To Bowl First Against SRH

Hardik Pandya brought out a unique way to toss the coin up in the air, which seemingly had an impact as his side had won the toss. After winning the coin flip, the Mumbai Indians captain revealed that his decision was influenced by the dew factor, as it was always better to bat in the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium.

“I think it is a lot to do with the dew, last night there was dew, and always at the Wankhede it is better to bat second... Everyone knew we had to give it all, and that made us close,” Skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The MI captain also opened up on the situation, saying that changing the batting order would depend on the situation. He also backed up the team's batters before the all-important game got both sides, as it would improve their standings in the IPL 2025 Points Table.

SRH Remain Positive Despite Losing Toss

SRH skipper Pat Cummins looked positive despite losing the toss, as they have displayed a power-packed performance in the previous clash against the Punjab Kings . They also got a break ahead of the MI clash, which would keep them rejuvenated and ready for action. Cummins also expressed that he does not mind batting first, which shows the faith he has in the batting unit.