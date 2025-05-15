IPL 2025: Star English Wicketkeeper-Batter Jonny Bairstow In 'Advanced Talks' To Sign With Mumbai Indians, But There's A Catch

IPL 2025: Following the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has not taken part in the cash-rich tournament.

Before the start of the 18th season, Jonny Bairstow went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega-auction, failing to get a single bid from either of the franchise. Previously in the extravagant T20 tournament, the 35-year-old played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Jonny Bairstow's Stats In IPL

In the previous 2024 season, Bairstow appeared in 11 matches, scoring 298 runs at a strike rate of 152.82, and has an average of 29.80. The English cricketer has played 50 matches in the cash-rich tournament, accumulating 1589 runs at a strike rate of 144.45, and has an average of 34.54.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, Jonny Bairstow is in the advanced talks with the Mumbai Indians as a temporary replacement of Will Jacks, only if the Mumbai-based franchise make it into the Playoffs of the IPL 2025.

Even though Will Jacks has returned back to India to take part in Mumbai Indians' remaining group stage matches but he won't be available for the knockout stage of the IPL 2025 due to national duties. The England Cricket Board (ECB) has named Jacks in the Three Lions' ODI squad against West Indies.

Will Jacks has played a pivotal role for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The 26-year-old has played 11 matches and scored 195 runs at a strike rate of 129.14, and has an average of 24.38. With the ball, the English all-rounder picked up five wickets in the IPL 2025.

Will Jacks made his debut in the cash-rich tournament in 2024, following that he has played 19 IPL games, amassing 425 runs at a strike rate of 150.71, and has an average of 28.33. The allrounder has also picked up seven wickets in his IPL career.

Mumbai Indians Hold Fouth Place On IPL 2025 Standings