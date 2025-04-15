Netizens React To PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer's Dismissal Against KKR, Laud Harshit Rana For 'Changing The Course Of Match'

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer displayed a sloppy performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Tuesday, April 15th.

It was the first Shreyas Iyer came to bat against his former side, Knight Riders. In the 2024 edition of the IPL, Iyer led the Kolkata-based franchise. However, he was not retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Ahead of the 18th edition of the extravagant tournament, Punjab Kings acquired Shreyas Iyer for a hefty amount of Rs. 26.75 crore, becoming the second-most expensive player in the history of IPL.

During the 31st match of the IPL 2025, the Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bat against the Knights on April 15th.

The Kings, who are known for their attacking style of play in IPL 2025, have struggled against the KKR bowlers in the first inning. The fourth over in the first inning has been crucial for the hosts after Harshit Rana had one of the most fiery spells in the ongoing season.

Here's Watch Shreyas Iyer's Dismissal

In the second ball of the fourth over, Rana dismissed PBKS youngster Priyansh Arya for 22 runs. Shreyas Iyer replaced the 24-year-old on the crease, hoping to cement a partnership. However, Harshit Rana did not waste time to remove his former teammate from the crease.

In the fourth ball of the fourth over, Iyer went to hit a boundary, but he failed to keep the ball down. On the other hand, Ramandeep Singh grabbed a magnificent catch at the deep backward point. Ramandeep was standing at square third man position and ran towards the deep backward point to grab the ball.

