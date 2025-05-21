IPL 2025: No Axar Patel Tonight! Faf du Plessis To Lead The Side As Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025: The Delhi Capitals are witnessing a change of guard in terms of captaincy as Axar Patel would not be leading the squad against Mumbai Indians in the must-win clash. Faf du Plessis has stepped in as the stand-in skipper, as seen in the toss.

Faf du Plessis Steps Up To Lead As DC Elects To Bowl First

Faf du Plessis has revealed that Axar Patel has been down with a bad flu, and he has been sick for the past two days, leading to his unavailability in today's match. The stand-in skipper gave his thoughts for the skipper's full recovery.

In terms of the match, the Delhi Capitals have opted to chase against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Faf du Plessis expressed that it was an ultimate opportunity for the side to qualify for the playoffs and they are ready to take up the challenge.

"What an opportunity! If you ask any team, the last game of the season, you have a crack to get to the top four, you'll smile and you'll grab that opportunity with both hands. Playing a good team today, we are ready for it. We haven't been at our best in the last 5-6 games…

“Looks a bit different to a normal Wankhede wicket, a bit dry, so we're sticking with the tone of the campaign and chasing,” Faf du Plessis said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Who Would Take Up Axar Patel's Spot In Playing XI?

Finding a replacement for Axar Patel would be tricky, as he serves as an all-rounder with exceptional qualities in terms of spin bowling and batting. Faf du Plessis did not give out a name during the toss, adding up to the suspense. But when the Playing XIs were revealed, Madhav Tiwari has been added to the team. The 21-year-old all-rounder would be making his debut for the side.