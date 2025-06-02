IPL 2025: 'No One Hates Virat Kohli' - Robin Uthappa Claps Back at Fan Calling Him a 'Failed Cricketer'

The IPL 2025 final will see two teams who have never won the tournament face off in the final, with Punjab Kings set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (June 3). RCB fans will be hoping to see their team - and talisman Virat Kohli - finally end a drought that exists despite 3 appearances in the final.

However, when Kohli is involved, anything that can be misconstrued as ‘hate’ can often lead to intense reactions from his passionate fanbase on social media. And that is exactly what happened with former RCB player Robin Uthappa.

Uthappa has played alongside Kohli and praised him multiple times in the past but found himself explaining some of his words and clarifying that they did not imply anything hateful.

Uthappa's Huge Clarification

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Uthappa made it clear that neither he nor anyone else ‘hated’ Kohli in any way.

"It's incredible how you stated we're all failed ex-cricketers. I would love to understand your definition of success in life. I have answered this multiple times. I don't think any of us, including me, hate Virat Kohli."

It is worth noting that Kohli has played a key role in RCB's run to the IPL final this season, scoring 614 runs in 14 matches at an average over 55.

‘Learn to Agree to Disagree’

What's more, Uthappa - who is a two-time IPL winner having clinched the title with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and Chennai Super Kings in 2021 - said that many ex-players disagree with things about Kohli, but that is fine and should be accepted.

“There are certain things we disagree with him about, and I think that is perfectly fine, and we can all exist in a world where we can agree to disagree with each other. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that."