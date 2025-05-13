IPL 2025: Not Eden Gardens in Kolkata! Narendra Modi Stadium Likely To Host Final Following Resumption: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) released a statement on Monday, May 12th, and announced that the remainder of the 2025 edition's matches will be held at six venues. The 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament will resume on Saturday, May 17th. The final will be held on June 3rd; however, the venue for the summit clash has yet to be decided.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated in an official statement.

With the BCCI yet to announce the venue for the final match of the IPL 2025, a report from Cricbuzz suggested that Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been shortlisted by the authorities to host the summit clash of the cash-rich tournament in 2025, along with Qualifier 2.

According to the report from Cricbuzz, the BCCI is closely keeping an eye on the monsoon season in India before they announce the venue of the final. The report stated that there's a low chance of rain in early June in Ahmedabad, which helps them become the frontrunners to host the IPL 2025 Final.

As per the report, BCCI is keeping the remaining 17 league matches in six cities because of logistical factors and setting up infrastructure at a new venue. Cricbuzz's report added that transportation is one of the main reasons why the cricket administrative body allocated matches to Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mohali/Dharamsala.