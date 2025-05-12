'His Absence Will Be Felt': Madan Lal Evaluates Upon Virat Kohli's Decision To Retire From Test Cricket Before England Tour

India's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the fifth and last test match against Australia, at Sydney Cricket Ground | Image: ANI Photo

Madan Lal, the 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer for Team India, has commented on Team India heading into the England tour without Virat Kohli. Given that the Indian cricketer has called time on his career in Test cricket, the Men in Blue would not have him alongside Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin for the series. Madan Lal believes Kohli's decision was personal, but it was shocking since an away test tour is approaching. He added that Virat's presence would be missed, but a new player would try to emerge in the scene.

Madan Lal Opens Up On India Entering The England Tour Without Virat Kohli

On Monday, Virat Kohli announced that he had retired effective immediately from the longest format of the game. Kohli had shared a heartfelt message on social media, which incited a flurry of reactions. The star Indian cricketer has officially called time on his stellar 14-year career in the longest format of the game.

Virat had retired from T20Is but remains active in the One Day International circuit. Kohli's retirement sparked concern as he would not be a part of the England tour. Madan Lal expressed his thoughts on Kohli not being a part of the upcoming England tour.

"This is Virat's personal decision. But it is a shocking one considering the important England Test series is just around the corner. These decisions are taken after due consideration. It is not like if one player leaves, the Test team will be affected. But if a player like Virat, who has been a legend, leaves, his absence will be felt. A new player will come and try to be the hero," Madan Lal said while speaking to ANI.

Team India's Biggest Challenge Is Upon Them

The India tour of England will be the commencement of the Men in Blue's campaign for the World Test Championship 2025-27. With the big three of Indian Cricket not being a part of the action from now, a relatively younger side would be heading for the tour.

A new skipper and vice captain are expected to be named, and several reports indicated that Shubman Gill would be the new man in charge. For vice-captaincy, Rishabh Pant looks to be a lock for the selectors.