IPL 2025: Not Shreyas Iyer! R Ashwin Namedrops 'Game-Changers' For Punjab Kings During Qualifier 2 Clash Against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) sealed a magnificent victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1st.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was named the 'Player of the Match' following his blitz 87-run knock from 41 balls, at a strike rate of 212.20. He hammered five fours and eight sixes during his time on the crease.

Ravichandran Ashwin Denies Giving Credit To Shreyas Iyer For PBKS' Win Over MI

However, Ravichandran Ashwin had a different take on the game. The 38-year-old said that it was not Iyer's knock that helped Punjab Kings storm into the IPL Final for the first time after 11 years.

While speaking on his YouTube show 'Ash ki Baat', Ashwin said that it was Josh Inglis and Nehal Wadhera's knocks that played as a game-changing moment during the crucial fixture. He added that Shreyas Iyer is popular, which is why he is getting all the credit.

"I definitely appreciate Shreyas for a couple of shots - that six over extra cover against Ashwini Kumar off a free hit. Whenever they needed a boundary, he got it. But the game-changing batter was Josh Inglis, along with Nehal Wadhera. Iyer is popular, so the credit that needs to go to Inglis and Wadhera might not end up going," R Ashwin said on his YouTube show, 'Ash ki Baat'.

Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera Played A Pivotal Role During PBKS' Win Over MI

During the run chase, Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis played a 38-run knock from 21 balls at a strike rate of 180.95. The Australian smashed five fours and two sixes. On the other hand, Nehal Wadhera scored 48 runs from 29 balls at a strike rate of 165.52. The youngster slammed four fours and two sixes.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer has scored 603 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 175.80 and has an average of 54.81.