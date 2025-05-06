MI vs GT: Suryakumar Yadav Accidentally Gives Away His Batting Strategy Against Mohammed Siraj, Leaves Rashid Khan In Splits

MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) are in some red-hot form, and they have altered their fortunes drastically. The five-time champions, who were lingering in the bottom half of the IPL 2025 points table, have made a great comeback and have won six out of their last six games.

With seven victories from eleven games so far, the Mumbai Indians are currently at the third spot and are challenging the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a top-two finish. Mumbai Indians will now clash with Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next game.

There is a lot to play for Mumbai and Gujarat both in this particular clash. If Mumbai Indians win, they directly go to the top of the table with sixteen points. Gujarat too has the same opportunity, considering that they also maintain a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than RCB.

Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Rashid Khan In Splits

The MI vs GT clash, game number 56 of IPL 2025, will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Prior to this high-octane clash, both the teams are going through the hard grind.

The Mumbai Indians recently posted a video showcasing Suryakumar Yadav having a conversation with Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj, which ended on a funny note. While discussing the intricacies of the game, Suryakumar Yadav gave away his method of handling the balls that are bowled at his body, towards the rib cage to be more specific.

Mohammed Siraj, who was also present there, was taken aback and asked Surya to say it once more. The entire incident left Rashid Khan in splits. Siraj also tried to taunt SKY by imitating his famous 'Supla Shot'.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Head-To-Head Record

The Gujarat Titans have faced Mumbai Indians six times in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Titans have won four games, whereas Mumbai Indians have won only two clashes.