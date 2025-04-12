'Not Easy To Show Consistency': Parthiv Patel Finds Optimism in Gujarat Titans' Performance Following Defeat vs LSG

Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Parthiv Patel wants to notice the positives from the team's efforts against the Lucknow Super Giants. The former Indian cricketer believes that the batters, Sai Sudharsan in particular, have been one of the finest in the game so far. Parthiv added that it was not easy to showcase consistency in such a fast-paced format.

Parthiv Patel Sees The Positives Despite Gujarat Titans' Loss

The Gujarat Titans could not assert their dominance at Ekana after LSG sealed a win to continue their season on a pleasant note. The Titans tried to be relentless but were restricted to a low-par score, which the Super Giants chased with ease. Despite suffering a loss in Lucknow, GT coach Parthiv Patel sees the positives from the Titans' play against LSG. Patel also spoke on Sai Sudharsan's approach, saying that he plays low-risk but keeps the strike rate soaring.

"Opening partnership was outstanding, there is no doubt about it. Both Shubman and Sai Sudharsan have been phenomenal for us throughout the season. I thought Prasidh Krishna has been bowling well, Mohammed Siraj has been bowling well but today wasn't his day.

"Sai played well, have been playing well. It's not easy to show consistency in this format. The way he is batting, the shots he is playing, you can see his conventional touch. He plays low-risk cricket but keeps the strike rate high. What we need to improve upon is probably fielding. That's something which can change the result of the game," Parthiv Patel said at the post-match press conference.

Lucknow Super Giants Secure Huge Win Over Titans

Gujarat Titans' openers Shubman Gill & Sai Suydharsan gave the ideal start they needed. They went on to score their respective half-centuries as LSG struggled to pick up breakthroughs. But once the Super Giants dismissed Goll and Sudharsan, the Titans' batting did not stand strong as they were dismissed at 180/6.