IPL 2025: SRH Pacer Mohammed Shami Saves Himself From Humiliation, Misses Unwanted Record By Just One Run Against PBKS

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Mohammed Shami showcased a sluggish performance in the 27th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Saturday, April 12th.

Shami missed the 2024 edition of the cash-rich tournament after he sustained an injury during the ODI World Cup 2023. The star Indian pacer has played 116 IPL matches and picked up 132 wickets at an economy rate of 8.57 and an average of 27.61.

In the ongoing 2025 edition, the 34-year-old bagged five wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 11.10 and an average of 46.60.

Mohammed Shami Failed To Pick A Single Wicket Against PBKS

During the match between SRH and PBKS on Saturday, April 12th, Shami failed to pick a single wicket in the game. He also gifted 75 during his four-over spell against the Punjab-based franchise. Shami's spell against Punjab was the second most expensive bowling spell in the history of the IPL. He missed the top spot of the unwanted record by just one run.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer holds the first position with his 0/76 spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2025. Shami leapfrogged Mohit Sharma's 0/73 to secure the second place on the list of the unwanted feat in IPL.

Recapping Punjab Kings' Inning Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shreyas Iyer's decision did go on the favour of the visitors.

Priyansh Arya (36) and Prabhsimran Singh (42) opened for the Kings and cemented a 66-run partnership. The crucial opening stand set the tone for the away side. Later in the inning, Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock, scoring 82 runs from 36 balls at a strike rate of 227.78. Iyer slammed 6 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease.

In the end, Marcus Stoinis (34*) and Marco Jansen (5*) stayed unbeaten on the crease and propelled Punjab to 245/6 in the first 20 overs of the game.

Harshal Patel led the Hyderabad bowling attack with his four-wicket haul.