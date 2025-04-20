IPL 2025: PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Told To Do One Change Against RCB: 'There Was One Miscalculation'

Punjab Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a much-anticipated IPL 2025 match at the Mallanpur Crickeyt Stadium on Sunday, April 20. In the reverse fixture, PBKS got the better of RCB in a tight contest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Aakash Chopra Points Out Shreyas Iyer's Mistake Against RCB

Shreyas Iyer's side has hit the ground running from the start and is currently third in the IPL table with 10 points in their kitty. Iyer wasn't retained by KKR after leading them to the IPL 2024 title and became the second most expensive player in IPL history when he joined PBKS for a whopping 26.75 crore. His leadership approach has yielded dividends for Punjab, and they would be hoping to finally end their prolonged trophy drought under his captaincy.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra showered praises on Iyer but pointed out one mistake the India star made in the last match. On his YouTube channel he said,

“Shreyas Iyer is leading the side well. He is batting beautifully. They have already dropped Maxi (Glenn Maxwell). So Marcus Stoinis will play, but Marcus Stoinis can also be made to bowl. I thought there was one miscalculation from Shreyas Iyer in the last match, where he kept Harpreet Brar till the end.”

Punjab Kings Look To Repeat Their Heroics Against RCB

Punjab have looked like a solid side so far. Dominating starts in the powerplay by Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya helped Punjab to set up their base comfortably. Shreyas Iyer has been consistent with his batting, while Nehal Wadhera's quickfire hitting has profited Ricky Ponting's side.